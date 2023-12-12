This ‘life-changing’ Dyson vacuum has been purchased more than 8,000 times in the past month, and it's $170 off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you just missed those Cyber Week deals or have been eyeing a Dyson for some time, your wait is over. With just 13 days to Christmas, Amazon is serving up an incredible deal on a Dyson cordless vacuum that shoppers love.

The V8 Animal Extra is now just $300 after a massive 36% discount. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked during Black Friday. It’s rare for any Dyson to get this big of a discount this time of year, plus you even get seven cleaning attachments with purchase. The V8 Animal Extra boasts over 1,100 perfect ratings, and it’s been purchased more than 8,000 times in the last month alone. As always, you’ll get free, fast shipping if you’re a Prime member too.

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum, $300 (was $470) at Amazon

“Life-changing and so satisfying,” began one shopper , who continued, “I also have 2 motorized vacuums in my house, but there is nothing like a Dyson! It just does the job so much better, especially on carpet.”

Between the main motor bar, which detangles as it cleans, and Dyson's signature extra-powerful suction, it’s clear why the Dyson simply outperforms the competition. That same shopper wrote it’s “super satisfying to see how much it gathers in a short amount of time.” Another shared : “The first time I used it, it was a little horrifying how much cat fur came out of my carpet.”

The V8 can run for up to 40 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, and you can pick between two power modes via an easy slider switch at the top. Another shopper shared that on the standard cleaning mode, “the battery is more than enough to vacuum our 4500 sq ft house. And we have 10 pets and 5 people.”

And it’s not just floors you can clean with this Dyson. Among the seven accessories included are brushes especially for mattresses, deep crevices, dusting and even one especially made for sucking up hair. In other words, if you’ve got a pet, this is the vacuum for you. There’s also an extension hose attachment that lets you easily reach under couches and appliances, as well as reach dusty ceiling fans and molding.

Everything the Dyson sucks up passes through a complete filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. Then when you’re done, the bin is easily emptied right into the trash.

Thanks to the many attachments, the Dyson can convert into a handheld vacuum, making it great for cleaning your car too. Since it’s at most 5.6 pounds, the V8 is easy to maneuver around your home, be it pushing around the floor, vacuuming in between couch cushions, or even dusting around curtains.

Like other Dyson products, you get a two-year warranty and lifetime support from the brand. I can also attest that the V8 Animal is a top performer, as I’ve been using it for upwards of three years.

The same shopper who called it “life-changing” went on to write, “Totally worth the money!”. And another reviewer with two dogs in their house shared, “You definitely won’t regret purchasing this!”

Considering it’s been bought over 8,000 times in the last month, and Dysons have a history of selling out when discounted, we’d add the V8 Animal Extra to your cart while it’s on sale for just $300 . And if you’re thinking of gifting this Dyson vacuum, it arrives before Christmas, and Prime members can get it in as quick as one day.

