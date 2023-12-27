The Dyson shoppers call the ‘best vacuum around’ is on bigger sale now at Amazon than it was on Cyber Monday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Dyson vacuums are all about pairing a modern design with immense cleaning power but are typically costly. And while Amazon rolled out rare discounts on Dyson's vacuums for Cyber Monday, we just found one that's been purchased over 5,000 times in the last month marked down to the lowest price ever in a surprise after-Christmas sale.
You aren't just getting a Dyson vacuum for that price, but also nine cleaning attachments and even a charging mount.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $400 (was $600) at
Amazon
With a striking red and purple design, the Dyson V11 is one of the brand’s most powerful on the market but still exceptionally easy to move around. It weighs in at just 6.5-lbs, and easily converts to a handheld cleaner. Just slide off the main pole and slip on one of the included attachments, which can handle everything from pet hair to large crumbs.
Small yet mighty, the V11 comes packed with a motor that boasts up to 125,000 rotations per minute, with the brand claiming it’s 60% more powerful than the bestselling
Best of all, the V11 vacuum cleaner is simply controlled by a button on the top, with a small LED screen you can use to rotate through three cleaning modes and see how much cleaning time you have left on the charge as well.
When trying to describe the V11, multiple Amazon reviewers simply called it the "best vacuum ever."
“Wonderful vacuum,” wrote another
At just $400, you're scoring the
Additionally, if you're after an even more technologically advanced Dyson, the V12 Detect is also on sale.
Like the V11 deal, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the V12 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner.
Dyson V12 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $529 (was $650) at
Amazon
Alongside the discounted V11 and V12 cordless vacuums, you can also save on these Dyson products on Amazon:
