This Dyson vacuum that picked up 'enough hair to make a second dog' is now $100 off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While on the hunt for a quality vacuum, it's almost inevitable that the Dyson brand will come up in your search since it's been raved about for years. It's known for producing top-of-the-line cleaning machines and right now, one of the most popular models is on sale at Amazon.

The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner only costs $299 instead of $400, which is its lowest price in history, according to the Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. This is an Amazon deal you won't want to miss because it's your chance to see what all the hype about Dyson is really about, but without breaking the bank. This particular vacuum works well on a variety of surfaces including hard floors, plush carpets, rugs, and stairs. It comes with interchangeable attachments, like a crevice tool and an upholstery tool that allow you to clean hard-to-reach areas with ease, plus, you'll receive a grooming brush that vacuums up pet hair as you comb them.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (was $400) at Amazon

It uses powerful suction and cyclon technology paired with a de-tangling brush roller to pick up everything in its path while simultaneously removing wrapped hair from the brush as you clean. This makes it a convenient and effective machine for pet owners since you don't have to worry about your vacuum clogging every time you use it. And thanks to its signature ball technology, it maneuvers around furniture and other obstacles without hassle.

All you have to do is plug it in and choose between three cleaning modes and you're all set to start your task. It picks up everything from pet hair and dander to dirt and debris, and it'll dig deep into carpets to remove crumbs you might not have known were even there. All the sucked-up debris goes through an advanced filtration system that captures small particles and prevents anything from going back into the air. Then, it's deposited into an easy-empty dust cup.

Over 1,000 units have sold in the past 30 days and hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given it five stars for its performance. Several people say "no other compares" and others also comment that it's "well worth the money."

"We have a hairy dog and this vacuum works like a champ," another reviewer wrote . "After the first use, I had vacuumed enough hair to make a second dog…I was shocked at how much hair this vacuum picked up on three rugs — enough to make my fur baby a 'buddy'! The vacuum is very agile and moves around furniture and dog beds easily. I actually bought this vacuum to use in my Tahoe!"