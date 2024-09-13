Wayfair is selling a $4,500 infrared sauna for $1,899, and shoppers say it 'leaves you feeling rejuvenated'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Developing a wellness routine at home doesn't just mean building out a home gym with a barbell set and a treadmill — it also means finding ways to soothe aches, get better sleep, and stimulate your mind as well. While some folks have recently turned to regular ice baths to achieve this, they can be very messy. Others have turned to infrared saunas, which have been connected to numerous health benefits, and right now, one of Wayfair's bestsellers is over half off.

The Dynamic Infrared 2-Person Bluetooth Infrared Sauna is on sale at Wayfair for $1,899 — a 58% discount on the normal $4,499 price tag. This is one of Wayfair's bestselling saunas , and it's earned over 150 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "fairly easy to put together" with multiple noting they've "been sleeping so much better." And, despite this sauna's size and weight, Wayfair is offering free three-day shipping.

Dynamic Infrared 2-Person Bluetooth Infrared Sauna in Hemlock, $1,899 (was $4,499) at Wayfair

This infrared sauna measures 75-by-48-by-42 inches and weighs 320 pounds, and it's made with reforested Canadian hemlock wood and tempered glass doors. It uses six heaters to produce FAR infrared therapy and heat the sauna to temperatures ranging from 68 to 140 degrees and only takes about 15 minutes to heat up. A single hemlock wood bench offers space for two to sit, and the interior conditions are completely adjustable thanks to a comprehensive control panel on the exterior. To help you relax, the sauna comes with nine pleasing colored light options, and its Bluetooth connectivity allows you to link your phone so you can enjoy a relaxing playlist or podcast.

Shoppers who have brought this infrared sauna into their homes say it's helped them improve their overall wellness. One shopper called it "an exceptional addition to my wellness routine," and said, "Within 20 minutes, the temperature soars past 140 degrees, creating an intense environment that leaves you feeling rejuvenated upon exiting…it’s a solid 10 out of 10 on my list. The sound quality of the speakers is impressive, and the LED lights add to the ambiance." Another shopper agreed, saying, "This honestly was one of the better investments I’ve made in my health lately."

If you're looking for the perfect way to unwind at home and potentially boost your health and improve sleep, it might be worth considering an infrared sauna like this one from Dynamic Infrared — especially while it's over 50% off. If this is the one for you, make sure to act fast, because there's no telling how long the discount will stick around.

