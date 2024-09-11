Walmart is selling a $619 portable air conditioner for only $400, and shoppers say it's 'like central air'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The only way to beat the heat in the sweltering summer months is with air conditioning. Unfortunately, you may not have central air in your home, and that's where a good portable AC unit comes in. Lucky for you, we found an amazing deal on a true workhorse at Walmart.

The DuraComfort Portable Air Conditioner is on sale for just $400 right now at Walmart. That's an incredible $219 off the regular price. Just imagine placing your face in front of the AC's vent and feeling the crisp cold air wash over you as the hot, sticky summer heat fades away. You won't find a better deal on a portable air conditioner anywhere, especially this time of year.

DuraComfort Portable Air Conditioner, $400 (was $619) at Walmart

DuraComfort Portable Air Conditioner Walmart

If you're going to invest in a portable air conditioner, it's important to know what you're getting. Buying a unit that's too small for your space would be a waste of money. Thankfully, this 14,000 BTU (British Thermal Units) air conditioner is rated for a capacity of up to 450 square feet. That's a pretty large space by any measure. In addition to its high cooling capacity, this unit has a host of features that make it one of the best portable air conditioners on the market.

It sits on spinner wheels, allowing it to move throughout the room with ease. It has cool, fan, and dehumidifying settings to handle any climate situation. The unit uses fluorine-free R32 refrigerant, which is more eco-friendly than the commonly-used R-22 alternative which does contain fluorine. This air conditioner also includes a wireless remote control, an LED digital display, and an easy installation window kit.

Walmart shoppers had great things to say about this portable AC unit. One shared that it's "like central air," while another said it "keeps a very large area ice cold." But one of the most resounding endorsements came from a buyer who raved that "it's far more quiet than my other AC unit." That's a big plus, as some other portable air conditioners can be way too noisy, but not this one.