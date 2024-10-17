Amazon is selling a 'very powerful' $130 car vacuum cleaner for only $25

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most people have heard of spring cleaning before, but when it comes to tidying up your car, it doesn't hurt to do a deep clean more than once a year to help keep a healthy environment. Although a cordless upright vacuum works fine, it's not as easy to maneuver around a vehicle's interior since it's full of tight spaces.

That's where the no.1 bestselling Drecell Car Vacuum comes in handy, and the good news is that it's on major sale at Amazon for a whopping 80% off. As a limited-time deal, shoppers can purchase this handheld vacuum cleaner for only $25 as opposed to $130, but hurry because over 10,000 units have already sold recently. We won't be shocked if it sells out soon. Order now, and it can arrive at your door in as little as four days.

Drecell Car Vacuum, $25 (was $130) at Amazon

This handheld vacuum uses a powerful motor with ample suction that makes picking up crumbs, hair, dirt, and debris a cinch. It features built-in LED lights that illuminate the area so nothing is missed, and it comes with interchangeable attachments including a crevice tool, dust brush, and an extendable hose. All you need is an auxiliary power outlet nearby and you can start cleaning right away. Thankfully, it has a 16-foot cord to ensure it has a large reach.

Everything this machine sucks up goes through its HEPA filtration system and is then deposited into a 0.33-liter dust cup for easy cleanup. The filter is removable and washable, so you can save money by reusing it instead of buying more.

More than 2,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and several users call it "very powerful."

"A mighty powerhouse in a compact package," one reviewer wrote . "It’s a lifesaver for keeping my car spotless! The 7,000-pascal suction power is impressive for its size and effortlessly picks up dirt, crumbs, and even pet hair. It’s a reliable, powerful, and convenient tool that makes car cleaning less of a chore and more of a breeze. Five stars all the way!"