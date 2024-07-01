Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $140 oscillating tower fan for only $76, and it's backed by over 4,500 perfect ratings
Citrus Heights, California, USA - July 18,2023: High sun over Walmart Supercenter in California. Walmart is an American public multinational corporation that runs chains of large discount department stores and warehouse stores.

Walmart is selling a $140 oscillating tower fan for only $76, and it's backed by over 4,500 perfect ratings

"The best fan we have ever had!"

"The best fan we have ever had!"

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is in full swing and as temperatures continue to rise, it might be time to invest in a device to keep your home cool. Of course, you can't go wrong with a portable AC unit, but if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Walmart is selling a $140 Dreo Tower Fan for only $76 right now.

This highly rated bladeless model offers 90-degree oscillation, six fan speeds, up to a 12-hour timer, and is ultra-quiet. It has more than 4,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by its quality and effectiveness. One person went as far as to say that it's "the best fan we have ever had" and added, "Honestly, we cannot believe how good this fan is! In fact, we are ordering a second one. The fan is truly powerful. I had to literally place a blanket on me. It's a winner in our book!"

Dreo Tower Fan, $76 (was $140) at Walmart

The Dreo Tower Fan is on sale right now at Walmart

This 42-inch floor fan has a slim, lightweight design that's portable and able to cool down any room without taking up a ton of space or causing disruptions. It even comes with a remote control for added convenience so you can adjust settings without having to leave your seat. There is also an LED display on the front where you can change all the same settings and see its set temperature. Choose from four modes: normal, neutral, sleep, and auto to best fit your needs. 

"Overall I purchased four of these fans... I don't know about you but my electric bill has been insane the last year, especially living in Florida," another reviewer said. "I have two in one room and two in the other along with a couple of other fans. I'm saving about $80 a month. That's a lot of money. These fans are made well and I love the handheld remote control."

With summer heating up, we aren't shocked that so many people are racing to add the fan to their carts, especially at such a steep discount. But hurry, this deal likely won't last much longer, so grab the Dreo Tower Fan while it's only $76. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.