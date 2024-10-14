Walmart is selling a $90 space heater for only $34, and shoppers call it a 'lifesaver during winter'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Temperatures are starting to cool down across the country with some places already experiencing the first frost of the season. Although winter is technically still a few months away, cold weather is on the horizon, which means now is the time to invest in proper heating while popular models are on sale.
Right now, the
Dreo Space Heater, $34 (was $90) at
Walmart
Thankfully, this space heater features a user-friendly design with a digital settings display that shows its current set temperature and allows you to easily make adjustments. The temperature gauge ranges from 41 up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit and you can set a 12-hour timer without worry since it has built-in overheat and tip-over protection. Just make sure the machine is sitting on a non-flammable, level surface, and unplug it once you're done using it.
More than 3,000 customers have given this heater a five-star rating with many describing it as "excellent" and "awesome." One person even wrote that it's a "great deal" they "couldn't pass up."
"This was a lifesaver during the winter," another shopper said. "Our furnace stopped working and we didn't have the money to fix it. We bought two of these to get us through the final month of the cold season. In a small room with the door closed, this thing heated up the room much more quickly than I thought it would."
It's not too early to start planning for the season ahead, especially when essential products are on sale at such a steep discount. Grab the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.