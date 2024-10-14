Walmart is selling a $90 space heater for only $34, and shoppers call it a 'lifesaver during winter'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Temperatures are starting to cool down across the country with some places already experiencing the first frost of the season. Although winter is technically still a few months away, cold weather is on the horizon, which means now is the time to invest in proper heating while popular models are on sale.

Right now, the Dreo Space Heater — one of Walmart's most popular picks among shoppers — is marked down to only $34 from $90. That's a $56 discount that allows you to purchase two, while still keeping your total cost less than the original price of one. This small yet mighty heater warms up entire rooms in mere minutes, according to reviews. Some people say they even had to turn it off after only 10 minutes of use because their room was already toasty warm. It's no wonder many shoppers are buying multiple units while it's on sale.

Dreo Space Heater, $34 (was $90) at Walmart

Thankfully, this space heater features a user-friendly design with a digital settings display that shows its current set temperature and allows you to easily make adjustments. The temperature gauge ranges from 41 up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit and you can set a 12-hour timer without worry since it has built-in overheat and tip-over protection. Just make sure the machine is sitting on a non-flammable, level surface, and unplug it once you're done using it.

More than 3,000 customers have given this heater a five-star rating with many describing it as "excellent" and "awesome." One person even wrote that it's a "great deal" they "couldn't pass up."

"This was a lifesaver during the winter," another shopper said. "Our furnace stopped working and we didn't have the money to fix it. We bought two of these to get us through the final month of the cold season. In a small room with the door closed, this thing heated up the room much more quickly than I thought it would."