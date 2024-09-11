Walmart is selling a $100 oscillating tower fan for only $55, and it's backed by over 3,900 perfect ratings

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It may be getting cooler, but fall days can still bring the heat. And although you may not need an air conditioner in the next few weeks, having an oscillating fan to circulate the air can help keep you feeling cool, refreshed, and comfortable—especially if you like to sleep with the windows open. The issue with many fans is that they can easily be too powerful or too loud to sleep.

If you want a fan that is more of a gentle breeze than hurricane force winds, a tower fan like this one from Dreo is a great option. And while it would usually cost you $100, it is currently on sale at Walmart for 45% off, making it a steal at only $55.

Dreo Oscillating 36-Inch Tower Fan, $55 (was $100) on Walmart

One customer who took advantage of the sale wrote, “I've always wanted to purchase a tower fan, but I have never been able to afford one. I have this tower fan in my bedroom and I absolutely love it. It oscillates back-and-forth and has a timer so I can shut it off when I sleep. I don't wake up anymore with a dry throat from the other fans blasting dust!”

Although this tower fan is able to produce a breeze that can be felt up to 24 feet away, it’s light enough that you can easily carry it from room to room, and it can run at as low as 34 decibels which is about the level of the average whisper.

It has both touch and remote control, and it oscillates—very quietly, I might add—a full 90 degrees. It also has normal, natural, sleep, and auto modes so you can set it to your preferred level. The auto mode is perfect for those who like to keep the fan running as it adapts the fan speed to the room temperature. “I don't know how it does it,” said one customer, “But it actually blows cool air! I can't sleep when it's hot. So this little jewel of a fan is a sweet delight.”

While fans are easily gunked up with dust, dirt, and pet fur, this one can easily be cleaned. The removable rear grille and impeller can be taken off and washed, which means you won’t have to violate your Swiffer. Plus, since it’s bladeless, it’s safer for kids—and careless adults—than a traditional fan.