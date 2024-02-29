The highly rated comforter that shoppers say is 'like sleeping in the clouds in heaven' is on sale for just $22

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Bedding is one of those things that won't last forever no matter how good the quality is, and if you've been thinking about an upgrade, now's the time to shop while Leap Day sales are in full swing. These deals only come around every four years, and right now, Amazon Prime members can score the
This lightweight down alternative comforter is ideal for all seasons and has four corner tabs that allow it to be used as a duvet cover, too. It's such a highly rated choice because it mimics the feeling of real down without the negative effects of sleeping on authentic goose feathers. The microfiber filling won't poke and prod your face and it won't create a mess every time you move while sleeping like real feathers do. Instead, it delivers a "very soft and delightful" feel,
Downcool Queen Comforter, $22 (was $43) at
Amazon
Since the comforter is delivered in a vacuum-sealed package, the brand suggests allowing it to air out for a few hours before its first use.
Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given this comforter a five-star rating and more than 2,000 have sold in the past 30 days.
"I decided to use it while taking a nap on the sofa in the family room…wrapped up, cozy, it turned out to be one of the best naps I've experienced in a long time,"
There's no reason to spend hundreds of dollars on bedding when you can get the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.