Discover Samsung: Save on Neo QLED TVs, Galaxy Phones, and Appliances

Samsung's week long sales event is back and all decked out for winter. Discover Samsung serving up a bevy of deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, phones, and computers.

Each day, Samsung (SSNLF) will roll out new discounts on various products in three forms: flash deals, deals of the day, and bundle deals. Some of these will beat out discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Samsung's daily deals that will last for 24 hours each morning. Flash Deals, which are limited in fashion, will launch at 12PM ET daily. These will run until 4PM ET or when the product is sold out. And sticking with tradition as well, you can still bundle items for a discount as well.



So if you've been eyeing a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or a new TV, this week might be the best time to shop...especially if you need it before the holidays. Samsung says that if you order an item before Dec. 15, most will arrive before the holidays.

Read on for our favorite deals from the Discover Samsung event.

Samsung's exact Flash Deals will be unveiled at 12PM ET daily and we will be updating this story once they're live.

For Dec. 8, we're expecting a sharp $800 discount on Samsung's 4K Neo QLED 75-inch TV to just $2,399.99 and the 51-Bottle Wine Cooler to drop to $999 from $1,599.

It's day one of Discover Samsung Winter and the tech giant is discounting both luxury items and affordable ones. The deals ahead are currently available and should last all day.

Whether you need an ultra-portable way to store files or just want to plug it in without using a dongle, this deal on a USB-C flash drive is solid. For just $16.99, down from $22.99, you get a 128GB slim drive in blue.

Samsung's most recent folding flagship--the Galaxy Z Fold 4--puts a full-sized smartphone and a tablet right into your hands. You can see our full review here, but we loved the vibrant screens, excellent cameras, and the multitasking capabilities.

As a daily deal, you can save up to $1,170 on the Z Fold 4 and get one for as low as $899.99. Plus, Samsung is doubling the storage to 512GB and tossing in an instant $150 credit.

Samsung's Neo QLED TVs deliver an immersive picture with deep blacks and vibrant colors thanks to thousands of mini LEDs that work to create an image. Right now, you can get a 55-inch QN90B for $1,299 which is a $400 savings. You'll also score 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase.

Additionally, Samsung is offering savings on the Odyssey Ark, the Jet 75 Cordless Stack Vacuum, and a home appliance bundle. You can see a full list of deals for Thursday Dec. 8 here.

If you've been eyeing Samsung's ultra-portable Freestyle Projector, it's currently $200 off at just $599.99. It can project a screen up to 100-inches on really any surface.

Those after an 8K TV, for a super immersive picture or to future proof your home entertainment setup, Samsung is offering up to $1,500 off select Neo QLED 8K TVs. These all sport a modern design with slim bezels and you'll get 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

And for those who are cool with 4K, Samsung is taking up to $1,500 off eligible 4K Neo QLED TVs and up to $400 off select models of The Frame. You can also save up to $1,000 on Samsung's OLED TVs. This brings the 55-inch size down to $1,449.99.

You can see the full collection of home entertainment deals here.

In addition to the savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is offering up to $660 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Like the Fold 4, the Flip 4 is a foldable smartphone but it gets more compact and is reminiscent of older flip phones. You can get it for as low as $399.99 with an eligible trade-in right now.

If you'd prefer a class candy bar smartphone, Samsung's Certified Renewed Galaxy S21 smartphones are up to $400 off with an eligible device trade-in. Samsung is also doubling the storage size on the Galaxy S22 Ultra from 128GB to 256GB. With a device trade-in, the S22 Ultra is as low as $599.99.

In addition to discounts on phones, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are $40 off at $109.99 and Galaxy Buds Live are $99.99 with an instant $50 discount. The standard Galaxy Watch 5 is as low as $159.99 with a trade-in and is seeing an instant $70 discount.

You can see all of the phones, smartwatches, and earbuds on sale during Discover Samsung here.

Just like the fall event, this Discover Samsung week is offering significant discounts on home appliances. One of todays best flash deals is a the Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $299.99 from $649.99.

Additionally, all week long you can score up to $1,200 off eligible Bespoke Refrigerators and up to $1,000 of Bespoke washer and dryer sets. The modern and elegant, Bespoke Jet Vacuum with a combination charging and self emptying base is $200 off at $699.99. You can also score a Bespoke AirDresser for $800 off at $1,099 and reduce your trips to the dry cleaners.

Samsung's smart mapping and automatic object avoiding, Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum is $200 off. It's still $1,099.99, but if you'd rather have a device do the cleaning for you, it's pretty perfect.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.