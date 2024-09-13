Walmart's bestselling $93 dresser is on sale for only $47 right now, and shoppers say it's 'spectacular'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A good dresser should work just as well in an entryway as it does in a bedroom, both functionally and aesthetically. That's why a lightweight, subtlety-designed dresser is always a smart buy.

Lucky for you, the bestselling Dextrus 7-Drawer Dresser is only $47 at the moment. That's $46 off the regular retail price. This is a versatile piece of furniture you can use in almost any room in your home, so you probably won't regret buying it once you incorporate it into your space. Having a piece of furniture that's this adaptable opens up your space to a whole new set of configuration options.

Dextrus 7-Drawer Dresser, $47 (was $93) at Walmart

If you're looking for a dresser that offers a little bit of everything in an attractive package, then you've found it. This dresser has adjustable feet, a durable lightweight metal frame, smooth-sliding fabric-covered drawers, and an easy-to-clean waterproof wooden top. It also includes three large drawers that are deep enough to hold lots of clothing and four small side drawers for smaller items like socks and underwear

Walmart customers who purchased this "spectacular" dresser were effusive in their praise. One shared, "I love it…it's super lightweight and easy to assemble." Another said, "I would buy it again if needed, even at a much higher price." While this reviewer claimed the dresser is "worth twice the price," you can get it now for half the price, so don't waste this opportunity.