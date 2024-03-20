Amazon's bestselling 3-piece patio set just got another price cut for the Big Spring Sale — now just $90

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Frosty mornings are becoming less frequent since spring has finally sprung, and now that daylight savings has occurred, there's more time to enjoy the outdoors. Prepare for the season ahead and deck out your patio with comfortable and stylish furniture to make it look extra inviting.

If you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, look no further than Amazon's deals section during the first-ever Big Spring Sale because the Devoko Patio Furniture Set is currently on sale for just $90. Don't let the affordable price fool you. It's backed by nearly 10,000 five-star ratings and is the site's no. 1 bestselling patio conversation set , which includes two wicker chairs with removable cushions and a matching side table with a glass top. Its simple style is easy to match any aesthetic and its durable materials are made to last.

One reviewer said , "three years later…these chairs look as good as the day they were first delivered and they stay outside 24/7. In fact, I’m buying another pair for the front porch now."

Devoko Patio Furniture Set, $90 (was $120) at Amazon

Each piece is made of brown PE rattan that's resistant to fading, cracking, and rotting, and the furniture features strong steel frames to hold it together through the elements, whether it's wind, rain, or drastic temperatures. Although the set is made with durability in mind, it's a good idea to purchase covers for the off-season to help keep it in pristine condition. It'll inevitably get a little dirty after being outside for a while, but the good news is the wicker is easy to wipe clean and the soft, plush cushions are removable and can be washed with water.

Over 2,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days alone, and as temperatures continue to warm up around the country, they'll only continue to sell at a rapid pace. Some shoppers love the outdoor furniture so much, that they become repeat buyers. It's an ideal option for all types of outdoor spaces whether you're imagining it on a front porch, small patio, or near a pool.

"Overall for the price this is a really nice patio set, I think it looks way more expensive than what I paid and makes my patio look grown and sophisticated," a reviewer wrote . "I’m really happy with this purchase and recommend this patio set for anyone living in an apartment with a small space."