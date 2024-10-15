Walmart is selling a 'very cute' $180 patio set for only $85 during a surprise sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio season goes far beyond the summer months, especially when you have a fire pit to accompany your furniture to help keep everyone warm. Anyone who's in the market for a new outdoor setup is in luck because Walmart just slashed the price of one of its bestselling furniture sets.

The Devoko Patio Conversation Set usually retails for $180, but is currently marked down to only $85 for a limited time only. This three-piece set comes with two wicker armchairs with removable cushions and a matching coffee table with a tempered glass top. PE rattan is naturally moisture-wicking, fade-resistant, and durable enough to withstand the elements, making it a great long-term option for any outdoor oasis.

One thing to note is that it requires an additional $30 for shipping, but even then, the total cost is only $115, which is still a massive discount off the original price tag. Order now, and it can arrive in just one week.

Devoko Patio Conversation Set, $85 (was $180) at Walmart

This patio set is a stellar choice for any type of space considering its compact size. It provides comfortable seating for up to two adults without taking up a ton of room and offers a spacious tabletop for holding your drinks and snacks nearby. Each chair holds up to 250 pounds and is accompanied by thick cushions for added comfort.

Over 250 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating and one described it as "very cute." Several reviewers claimed the assembly process was "easy," but recommended at least two people to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

"This is a surprisingly nice set of patio furniture," a customer wrote. "It was easy to put together and is quite sturdy, and it looks nice, not cheap at all. It's the best $96 bucks I've spent in ages."