These 'amazingly soft' bed sheets are on sale starting at $14 for a 4-piece queen set on Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s no reason to continue sleeping on frayed and pilled sheets when you can buy a new sheet set for just $14 at Amazon. You read that correctly, a popular queen-size bedding set with over 2,000 five-star ratings is a staggering 60% off for a limited time.

If you’ve been meaning to replace your old, worn-out sheets but haven’t found the right ones, you’re in luck. The Derbell 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is an affordable and quality option that’s caught the attention of thousands of shoppers while on sale. More than 3,000 bundles have been purchased in the past 30 days, and for good reason.

It includes one fitted and one flat sheet and two matching pillowcases in a light gray color that’s easy to match with existing bedding. The deep pocket fitted sheet is made with thick mattresses in mind, so it can accommodate up to 16-inch profiles without sliding around.

Derbell 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $14 (was $35) at Amazon

Furthermore, it’s your chance to reap the benefits of microfiber sheets without breaking the bank. This material is made of fine, tightly woven polyester fibers that feel silky-smooth and don’t pill as easily as cotton. It also gets softer with every wash, meaning the sheets get more comfortable as you sleep on them.

We understand that a low price point can leave some people feeling skeptical about the quality, but rest assured, these sheets are truly worth a try, according to thousands of shoppers. One reviewer said , “the best decision I have ever made [was] to purchase these sheets; I will be buying [them] again and again.”

“These sheets are remarkable for their price,” another person wrote . “The color is outstanding and the thread count is amazingly soft. All in all a great experience, and the feel of the material, oh so good against the skin. Five stars all the way.”

There’s no telling how long these sheets will be on sale at such a low price, so take this as your sign to stock up. You might as well buy enough sheets for your bed and guest rooms while they’re just $14 per set . And keep an eye out for other incredible deals as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (aka another Prime Day-style sale) is anticipated to take place mid-October.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.