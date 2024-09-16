Macy's is selling a 'gorgeous' $160 travel duffel bag for only $64 during a closeout sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Travel is a fact of life for most people during the holiday season, however, if you're a light packer or are just headed out for a weekend, there's no need to take a complete luggage set along for the ride. A nice duffel bag is often a great alternative for stress-free travel. We found a spacious travel bag on sale at Macy's , and it has us carrying on about what a great carry-on it is.

The impressive Delsey Optimax Lite Duffel Bag is available for just $64 during a limited-time closeout sale. That's an incredible $95 off the regular price. This may be one of the best looking carry-ons you've ever toted through the airport.

Delsey Optimax Lite Duffel Bag, $64 (was $160) at Macy's

Is the bag above sold out? Check out these similar in-stock styles:

A duffel bag can be the ultimate travel accessory for the agile traveler. This carry-on offers superb adaptability because of its simple design. It has a large main compartment that allows you to pack as you see fit, without too many sleeves or dividers. However, its exterior surface is covered with convenient zipper pockets, which afford you easy access to smaller items. It's made from MicroBallistec twill that's durable and lightweight. The duffel can be carried by hand or slung over your shoulder if you're in a rush (which is also a holiday travel fact of life.) It has an exterior sleeve so you can place it over a suitcase's telescoping handle as well. Choose between two different color options to suit your style.

Macy's shoppers were thrilled with this carry-on as they repeatedly described it with words like "gorgeous" and "well-designed." One buyer shared, "this is a beautiful, versatile duffel bag. It's very light, yet sturdy, and has good organization. It's rare to find a great bag that is super light and yet well made."