Amazon is selling 'cozy' $50 slippers for as low as $20, and shoppers say they are 'worth every penny'
Reviewers say they have the "perfect fit."

Believe it or not, there's an art form to putting together a comfortable and stylish wardrobe. Cozy classics include everything from sleek joggers to casual t-shirts. But one crucial piece you don't want to forget is a pair of slippers. Luckily, the Dearfoams Thompson Slippers are on sale at Amazon right now for as low as $20, and shoppers can't get over how cozy they are.

Dearfoams Thompson Slippers, From $20 (was $50) at Amazon

The Dearfoams Thompson Slippers are on sale right now at Amazon

The Dearfoams Thompson Slippers have a clog design that's comfortable, durable, and made to be worn both indoors and outdoors. They're equipped with DF Adapt technology that makes them breathable and temperature-regulating, keeping your feet both warm and sweat-free. Additionally, the insoles are padded to perfection with gel-infused memory foam that's extra comfortable, but also provides enough support in the arches and heels. The slippers have a durable rubber outsole that provides traction and support, whether you're walking around the house or running outside to grab the mail.

Discounts vary based on price and size, but a sale price is between 42% to 61% off. 

"These slippers are worth every penny. They have a nice rubber sole under a high-quality suede top and side construction," one shopper said. They noted that the inserts also have a "great feel." As for the design, they added that they "really like" it, but what sets them apart from other clog-style slippers is the heel height that allows you to easily slip the shoes "on and off while also being high enough to prevent your heel from sliding out." They said that the "overall construction is impressive, especially at this price point."

Since they're designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the shoes are extra durable and sturdy. One shopper said that they "absolutely adore that the bottoms have more support than a traditional slipper." They also added that they are "cozy," "very warm," "perfect for around the house," and for "going outside real quick."

Another reviewer emphasized how "well made" and "very comfortable" the slippers are, and also added that "they are by far the best slippers" they've owned.

Quality slippers for as low as $20 is a deal that doesn't come around often, making the limited-time Dearfoams Thompson Slippers discount even better. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

