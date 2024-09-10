Walmart's bestselling $40 travel bag is on sale for only $15, and shoppers say it 'fits plenty'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a quality luggage set is essential for long vacations, but when you're embarking on a weekend getaway, you might want something lighter to carry your essentials. Instead of packing a bulky suitcase, consider the Dakimoe Weekender Bag while it's on sale at Walmart for only $15 in all seven colorways.

This highly rated duffle bag usually retails for $40, but is discounted for a limited time ahead of the holiday season. It's available in neutral tones like black and gray as well as bright shades including purple, pink, green, and blue to match practically every aesthetic. At such an affordable price, you might even want to order more than one, especially since the bags are eligible for free next-day shipping, depending on your location.

Dakimoe Weekender Bag, $15 (was $40) at Walmart

Although it's compact and lightweight, this bag "fits plenty," according to one five-star reviewer who "loves it." There's a spacious main compartment with three internal pockets for organizing your belongings and keeping them safe. It also features an external pocket for keeping your phone and other small essentials easily accessible and has a luggage sleeve that slips over a suitcase handle for added convenience.

The duffle bag measures 16.6 inches wide and 11.8 inches tall but has the ability to expand up to 17 inches tall thanks to a foldable zippered pocket. This additional storage compartment is waterproof and lined with PVC material, making it great for keeping dirty clothes and shoes separate from everything else. According to the brand, it can hold up to 11 days' worth of stuff when fully expanded.

"I will buy it again now that it is finally [back] in stock," one shopper wrote. "Its versatility is very strong, it can not only be used as a travel bag, but also as a fitness bag or daily commuting bag."