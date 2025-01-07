Walmart is selling a 'versatile' $60 gym bag for just $20, and shoppers say it's 'spacious' and 'lightweight'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gym newbies and regulars need the right apparel and accessories to make their workouts comfortable and easy. For starters, you'll need proper headphones, comfortable sneakers, a reusable water bottle, and a compact gym bag to hold all your belongings.

Luckily, the Dakimoe Gym Bag is now on sale at Walmart for just $20. With multiple pockets, compartments, and straps, this chic gym bag will help you go from the office to the gym with ease.

Dakimoe Gym Bag, From $20 (was $60) at Walmart

Made from a durable nylon fabric, this gym bag is water-resistant and offers interior linings to protect all of your belongings from an accidentally spilled water bottle or opened bottle of hand sanitizer. It features a separate wet pocket where you can place your sweaty gym clothes, toiletries, and wet umbrellas. You'll also find a zippered shoe compartment that lets you easily store your gym sneakers when not in use.

"Pretty but versatile," wrote one reviewer. "Very feminine looking, yet perfect for carrying workout clothes, sneakers, etc. Very durably made and could even double as a diaper bag."

Another shopper said, "Spacious. Love all the pockets and compartments!! Lightweight. Easy to carry."

This gym bag is available in eight color options including pink, gray, black, blue, green, ivory, purple, and red wine. The pink colorway is on sale for $20, but you can purchase the other colorways for just $30. No matter what color you choose, each bag comes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap that allows you to wear it in more ways than one. It can be worn as a handbag, shoulder bag, or crossbody bag, and even features a side sleeve that can easily fit on top of your rolling luggage if you want to use it as a carry-on bag.

A third shopper wrote, "A good amount of pockets to fit all the little things I take to the gym. Very happy with the purchase!"