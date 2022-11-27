The 25 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $25

The old adage that you don’t need to spend a ton is going strong. And while there are plenty of deals to splurge on this Cyber Monday, we’re here to share some of the best deals that cost under $25.

From a fast wall plug to recharge your devices to a unique message board, these surprise and delight kind of gifts not only crush as stocking stuffers or a gift for a night of Hanukkah, but can also be super functional.

$6.99, originally $9.99 at Amazon

If Jade Rollers have been super popular on TikTok, they must be doing something cool right? Well, you get in on the craze with this set for just $6.99 on Amazon.

$24.95, originally $49.95 at Amazon

Shopping for someone who loves music? This compact Bluetooth speaker from JBL is just under $25, produces good audio, and is super durable.

$24.98, originally $29 at Amazon

Apple’s AirTag is really the best item tracker for any iPhone user thanks to deep integration that starts from the moment you set it up.

$14.99, originally $29.99 at Amazon

$15 for both a MagSafe wireless charger and a wall plug to make it all work is a downright steal. And this Belkin bundle puts there twist on a typical MagSafe puck from Apple by increasing the cord length and beefing up the materials.

$14.99, originally $39.99 at Amazon

This Echo Dot is cheaper and technically smaller than the newer 5th Gen, but it is also just as smart and gives you the same access to Alexa.

$17.99, originally $29.99 at Amazon

Need an easy way to make an older TV a smart one? The Roku Express for just $17.99 is one of the easiest way. This compact box plugs in via HDMI and thanks to Roku’s platforms let you access all the major streaming. Just remember you’ll need accounts for the ones you want to use.

$15.39, originally $30 at Amazon

This easy-on, easy-off memory foam slipper is breathable (no sweaty feet), and comfortable for everyday wear around the house. The sturdy rubber sole also means you don’t have to worry about stepping outside to grab the mail or walk the dog. It’s currently marked down 49% for Cyber Monday.

$11.99, originally $16.99 at Amazon

Anker’s 511 Wall Plug punches far above its price point, especially with this extra discount. For $11.99, you get a tiny wall plug with a single USB-C port that can fast charge most phones with up to 20-watts of power.

$14, originally $20.22 at Amazon

There’s nothing more satisfying than slipping on a super soft vintage t-shirt when you’re popping around town running errands. Pretend you’re back at your favorite concert (and you’ve never aged) with both vibrant colors and just the right amount of distressed patterns to feel like you remember.

$22.49, originally $34.99 at Amazon

This iWalk portable charger is perfect for your iPhone (up to iPhone 14s), AirPods and more. The capacity is enough to full charge your iPhone one time, and the built-in cable supports thicker cases than the older generation, so you no longer need to remove the case to charge your iPhone. It comes with one power bank, one USB-C cable and the manual.

$10 at Ulta

The limited edition three-in-1 shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath is by Philosophy, and is one of the best selling items during the holidays. Perfect as a stocking stuffer or small gift under the tree, your loved ones will thank you.

$23.99, originally $40 at Macy’s

This 10-piece set from Cuisinart makes all of your mincing, slicing, carving and chopping that much more enjoyable with these brightly colored knives. It includes a chef’s knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, utility knife and paring knife with blade guards.

$19 at Uncommon Goods

Fun meets a touch of the macabre with these mystery puzzles. Begin by reading the story, then guided by the narrative, complete the jigsaw. The finished image will provide you with all the clues you need to decipher the whodunit.

$17.50, originally $25 at Amazon

Get festive this season with a 10 oz wine tumbler by Yeti that is currently 30% off. Coming in a few fun shades, this Yeti Rambler tumbler is made from stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and can keep drinks at the proper temperature—hot or cold.

$19.95, originally $36 at Anthropologie

We love the abstract blossoms and swirls around this hand-painted vase. Perfect as a small decoration for your desk or windowsill.

$9.34, originally $10.99 at Amazon

Keep your car smelling fresh with this three-pack of Yankee Candle Air Fresheners. With a built-in string these can easily be hung in your vehicle.

$17.99, originally $29 at Amazon

These aren’t wireless, but rather the modern version of Apple’s iconic wired headphones. EarPods with a Lightning connector are just $17.99 and are excellent for calls thanks to a built-in microphone in the in-line remote control.

$19.99, originally $32.99 at Amazon

Easily expand the storage on your Nintendo Switch or be able to capture a ton of shots on your camera with this 256GB SanDisk microSD card for just $19.99

$14.55, originally $29 at Amazon

While this isn’t the newer fast charging cable, you can never have too many cables to charge your Apple Watch. Be it an extra one for your home, one for the car, or one for travel this is a 50% off discount.

$24.99, originally $44 at Urban Outfitters

Challenge your friends and family to a friendly game of Scrabble with this two-in-one message board. Hand your letters on a magnetic tile rack and come back when it’s your turn.

$16.99, originally $25.99 at Amazon

This kitchen gadget makes cutting bagels in half a snap. And it’s 35% off at just $16.99.

$14.99, originally $19.99 at Amazon

Turn one outlet into six with this Anker 321 extender. It features three AC wall outlets, two USB-A ports, and a single USB-C port.

$15.98, originally $20.98 at Amazon

Upgrade your tool set with a 15-piece SpeedDrive Ratcheting Screwdriver by Craftsman. You can swap the heads thanks to the included attachments and it’s 24% off.

$20.99, originally $29.99 at Lego

Any Star Wars fan, especially one who likes The Mandalorian, will enjoy this Trouble on Tatooine set. At 276 pieces, you’ll build two vehicles, an outdoor seating area, and two minifigures. With the latter, you’ll of course be building the Mandalorian as well. And The Child is included.

Starting $16.99 and up, originally $19.99 and up at Etsy

Turn a furry friend into a one-of-a-kind portrait. For any animal lovers, this is the perfect gift for friends and family, and a custom gift that will show your appreciation. You can add more portraits for a higher cost.

