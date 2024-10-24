Macy's is selling an 'excellent' 10-piece $40 knife set for only $14, and it has almost 1,000 perfect ratings

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While there are a ton of appliances that can make cooking easier, one of the non-negotiables is a quality knife set. Not only does having sharp, capable knives make chopping easier, but it can also prevent you from slipping and cutting yourself—because onions are the only thing that should make you cry in the kitchen!

A good knife set—while a worthy investment—can also be quite pricey. But right now Macy's has made a huge cut—ha—on this Cuisinart set. Originally $40, you can now snag this 10-piece Cuisinart Knife Set , which shoppers call "excellent," for only $14.

Cuisinart Knife Set, $14 (was $40) at Macy's

The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 5-inch serrated knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, and knife guards for all of them which help both to keep the blades from dulling, and protect your fingers.

The blades are made from high-quality stainless steel, which is durable and resistant to staining and dulling. They also have ergonomic handles which fit comfortably in the hand and are easy to grip for safe chopping.

"I have been looking for a good set of knives for some time but I didn't want to break the bank," said one customer. "I'm a decent cook with limited knife skills, and these were exactly what I was looking for. I love the handles, they are non-slip and feel very secure in my hands. For the price and the performance, I definitely would recommend."

Another customer found they worked great as a replacement set. "I bought these to replace the knives in a knife block I'd had for a long time," they said. "I was very surprised how heavy and high quality these knives are and they fit perfectly in the block."