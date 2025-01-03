Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' $50 10-piece knife set for just $18 that shoppers say is the 'sharpest'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If cooking more meals at home is one of your New Year's resolutions, one kitchen upgrade you need is a high-quality knife set. But rather than spending hundreds of dollars, you can get extra sharp knives for a fraction of the cost. Right now, the Cuisinart 10-Piece ColorCore Knife Set is on sale at Amazon at its lowest price in 30 days, and it's a deal you don't want to miss. For a limited time, you can buy the $50 knife set for just $18.

Cuisinart 10-Piece ColorCore Knife Set, $18 (was $50) at Amazon

The 10-piece knife set includes a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 6-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, and an 8-inch chef knife, all with matching blade guards. The knives are made of durable stainless steel that feels premium and balanced with a comfortable and ergonomic handle. Not only do the knives perform well but they also look sleek. The set has an eye-catching look with a pop of color on the handles, rivets, and blade guards.

With over 8,000 knife sets purchased in the last month, shoppers are "thoroughly impressed" and stocking their kitchens with these go-to knives. Customers have mentioned the set is "high quality," "stylish," and has "practical features," including its "comfortable" handles that are "easy to maneuver and control."

"First and foremost, the quality of these knives is outstanding. The stainless steel blades are exceptionally sharp right out of the box, providing precise and effortless cutting. Whether I'm chopping vegetables, slicing meat, or dicing fruits, these knives handle each task with ease and accuracy," another shopper said. They also added that the different color rivets make it "easy to quickly identify" the knife they need.

"This knife set offers high-quality construction, sharp blades, and stylish features, making it a great addition to any kitchen," another shopper said. Others mentioned that the set is "clean-looking," has great "everyday knives," and has the "sharpest knives" in their kitchen.