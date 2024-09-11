Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $80 travel backpack for only $25 for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When traveling, convenience is key. That may start with a good luggage set, but it ends with the perfect travel backpack. A good on-the-go bag should offer a balance between function and fashion. Lucky for you, we found that bag and it's on clearance right now at Walmart .

The Cshidworld Travel Backpack is on sale for just $25. That's 69% off the regular price of $80. Clearance items don't often remain in stock for very long, and this amazing backpack is likely no different.

Cshidworld Travel Backpack, $25 (was $80) at Walmart

This backpack has everything you'll need while traveling, and most impressively, it includes a USB charging port for keeping your phone and other devices at full power. That may be the most useful feature that any travel bag could boast. Additionally, it has dual full-sized water bottle sleeves, a rear strap for attaching to a rolling suitcase, and a convenient sunglass hook. The cushioned back pad and breathable mesh rear panel offer another level of comfort, and it's a TSA-approved carry-on so no need to worry about checking it in at the airport. The hidden rear zipper compartment is perfect for storing passports, cash, and other valuable items.

Walmart customers had plenty of positive things to share about this travel backpack. In addition to describing it with words like "perfect" and "amazing," shoppers praised the bag's overall design and wealth of features. One buyer, who called it a "great backpack" said, "it has so many pockets and it holds so much. There's a place for a charger, which is very convenient." The charging port is obviously one of the most popular aspects of this backpack, as one might expect. Especially if you're regularly traveling on trains or throughout a city with limited access to electricity, it's truly invaluable.