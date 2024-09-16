Walmart is selling its top-rated Crock-Pot slow cooker for only $20, and shoppers call it a 'lifesaver

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you think of fall meals, your mind probably goes to soups, stews, and other casseroles, which are comfort foods during cooler months. Of course, you can prepare these types of dishes with a quality cookware set, or, save yourself time and use a slow cooker instead. If you don't already have one, now is your chance to add one to your kitchen collection without breaking the bank.

The Crock-Pot 4-Quart Classic Slow Cooker is a popular small kitchen appliance that everyone should have on hand for those days when you don't have the time or motivation to cook a full meal. It's currently available at Walmart for only $20, which is a steal considering you can use it for a variety of recipes. Plus, it's portable, weighing less than 20 pounds, and is easy to take to tailgates, parties, and even competitions like chili cookoffs.

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Classic Slow Cooker, $20 at Walmart

This slow cooker has a user-friendly design that's basically foolproof. All you have to do is plug it in and choose between three heat settings: low, high, and warm. It has a four-quart capacity that's ideal for feeding couples who want leftovers or a single-family household. The removable stoneware is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe along with the lid for easy cleanup. Better yet, add these slow cooker liners to your cart, too and you can save yourself even more time.

It's no wonder this model is a Walmart bestseller as it's backed by more than 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by its quality and convenience. One person in a family of three said, "The smaller size is perfect for the portions needed to feed us, plus it doesn't take up much space." They added, "Highly recommend purchasing."

"I've been using the Crock-Pot almost daily to make the chicken I need for dinner and lunch for the week," another reviewer wrote. "It has been a lifesaver!"