Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a 'superb' $199 230-piece tool set for only $99, and shoppers say it 'has everything you need'
image caption
Hagerstown, MD, USA - Image of an Amazon packages

Amazon is selling a 'superb' $199 230-piece tool set for only $99, and shoppers say it 'has everything you need'

"Has just about everything you need to do quick mechanical repairs."

Julie Clopper/Getty Images

"Has just about everything you need to do quick mechanical repairs."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every handy person knows that what's even more important than having the right skillset to fix something is having the right tools. Not only can they make your life infinitely easier, but also maybe even save you some money.

If you've been finding yourself looking for a tool in the garage that you don't actually have yet, check out this $199 Craftsman Versastack Mechanics Tool Set, now on sale for only $99. It has a whopping 230 tools in total. Yes, you read that right. 

Craftsman Versastack Mechanics Tool Set, $100 (was $200) at Amazon

Craftsman Versastack Mechanics Tool Set

The set comes with a selection of ratchets, sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, and specialty bits that are all contained in a durable, organized, three-drawer container.

"The look and feel of these tools are great," said one shopper. "The feel of the ratchets are superb, letting you know the quality of these tools. Love the square body low profile design as well. It comes with more Allen wrenches than I need, but I'm not going to complain about that."

R.H. Macy & Company, exterior view detail, New York City, New York, USA

Macy's is selling a 'perfect' $120 travel backpack for just $46, and shoppers say it has 'plenty of storage'

Read More
R.H. Macy & Company, exterior view detail, New York City, New York, USA

Macy's is selling a 'perfect' $120 travel backpack for just $46, and shoppers say it has 'plenty of storage'

Read More

To ensure no parts get lost, the case also locks securely when it's not in use. "Has just about everything you need to do quick mechanical repairs," one shopper said. "Nice and compact, great for a trunk or backseat of a truck. Love that it has a place for each tool and is labeled so you don’t have to hunt for the socket/wrench you need."

Still not sold? Well the ratings speak for themselves, with over 5,800 five-star ratings. If you're done searching for a tool you don't already have, grab this Craftsman Tool Set while it's 50% off. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
AmazonShoppingSavings

Exclusive Investor Content

Market Recon

⭐The DeepSeek Deep Six?

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fluctuate After Last Week's Selloff

⭐Market is blindsided by new game-changing Chinese AI technology

Commodities Trading: Investing, Options and Futures

⭐Meisler: Speculators are loading up on calls, while insiders are loading up on cash

US President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room flanked by Masayoshi Son (2L), Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, Larry Ellison (2R), Executive Charmain Oracle and Sam Altman (R), CEO of Open AI at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

⭐Kass: Is AI in DeepSeek?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now