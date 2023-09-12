Amazon's top-selling space-saver bags are $0.92 apiece, and they're 'perfect' for storing seasonal clothes

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve been itching to break out your fall home decor and cozy knit sweaters, we won’t stop you from getting a head start on prepping for the changing seasons. However, we have a secret tool that can make swapping decorations, clothes, and bedding a little easier each year, and it’s relatively affordable.
Do yourself a favor and purchase a set of storage bags to keep everything organized without taking up a ton of space. The
Cozy Essential 24-Piece Space-Saver Bag Set, $22 (was $27) at
Amazon
These bags are made of durable plastic that keeps out dust, pests, and moisture to ensure your items stay pristine over time. Unlike competing compact storage bags, these don’t require a hand pump or vacuum to remove excess air. Once it’s fully filled, all you have to do is lay it flat and roll the bag from one end to the other.
Not only is this convenient for travel, but it also saves time since the process only takes a few seconds instead of dragging out the vacuum cleaner. Keep in mind, though, that some other options, like the
It’s no wonder they’re the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s
“We have saved an incredible amount of space with these, [and] will likely buy more in the near future,”
Before you embark on your next trip or start unpacking your fall wardrobe, make sure you have these easy, convenient
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.