Amazon's top-selling space-saver bags are $0.92 apiece, and they're 'perfect' for storing seasonal clothes

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been itching to break out your fall home decor and cozy knit sweaters, we won’t stop you from getting a head start on prepping for the changing seasons. However, we have a secret tool that can make swapping decorations, clothes, and bedding a little easier each year, and it’s relatively affordable.

Do yourself a favor and purchase a set of storage bags to keep everything organized without taking up a ton of space. The Cozy Essential 24-Piece Space-Saver Bag Set is on sale at Amazon for $22, which equals just $0.92 apiece. It includes three sizes of bags (small, medium, and large) that are ideal for home storage and travel since they compress down nearly flat, even if you’re packing it with bulky items like blankets and coats. Another perk is that each bag is completely transparent, so you can easily identify what’s inside without opening the double zipper seal.

Cozy Essential 24-Piece Space-Saver Bag Set, $22 (was $27) at Amazon

These bags are made of durable plastic that keeps out dust, pests, and moisture to ensure your items stay pristine over time. Unlike competing compact storage bags, these don’t require a hand pump or vacuum to remove excess air. Once it’s fully filled, all you have to do is lay it flat and roll the bag from one end to the other.

Not only is this convenient for travel, but it also saves time since the process only takes a few seconds instead of dragging out the vacuum cleaner. Keep in mind, though, that some other options, like the 30-piece storage set , require additional tools, but it comes with a hand pump, so you don’t have to purchase one separately.

It’s no wonder they’re the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s space-saver bags category and have over 28,000 perfect ratings. One person said this set “helped me get 10 days worth of clothes into a carry-on bag rather than having to check it.”

“We have saved an incredible amount of space with these, [and] will likely buy more in the near future,” wrote another reviewer. “[They’re] perfect for packing away seasonal clothes, or extra bedding for an occasional guest. Worth the price, glad to have purchased these!”

Before you embark on your next trip or start unpacking your fall wardrobe, make sure you have these easy, convenient space-saving storage bags around. They make the packing process quick and easy and allow you to stow away four times more stuff. For less than $1 apiece, you can’t go wrong.

