Walmart is selling a 'soft and comfy' $120 bedding set for only $45, but it's bound to sell out soon

If you're noticing that your bedding is falling flat and your sleep quality is suffering, then it might be time to consider an upgrade. After all, there's nothing quite as satisfying as crawling into bed with a brand-new comforter to keep you cozy all night long.

Not sure where to look orare feel overwhelmed with options? Don't fret, because Walmart has you covered with the Cozy Comfort Queen Comforter Set that's currently $75 off, bringing the price down to only $45. The four-piece set includes one plush comforter, two matching pillowcases, and a fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 14 inches thick. The sheet features full elastic edges to prevent shifting as you sleep, no matter how much you toss and turn. It's not very often you'll find a bedding set that includes a sheet, so consider it an added bonus to this already great deal.

Cozy Comfort Queen Comforter Set, $45 (was $120) at Walmart

This comforter is made of premium pre-washed microfiber fabric that stays soft even after multiple washes and is breathable enough to use year-round. It's naturally resistant to fading and shrinking as long as it's washed in cold water on a gentle cycle and dried on a low heat setting. It's filled with a down alternative filling that mimics the feeling of real goose feathers without the mess and maintenance. Another perk is that it's hypoallergenic and safe for people with sensitive skin and allergies.

Although it doesn't have many ratings yet, several people have already given the set a five-star rating. People are calling it "soft and comfy" and say it's great quality for the price while on sale.