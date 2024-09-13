Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'soft and comfy' $120 bedding set for only $45, but it's bound to sell out soon
image caption
Mountain View / CA / USA - Walmart truck driving on the streets of south San Francisco bay area

Walmart is selling a 'soft and comfy' $120 bedding set for only $45, but it's bound to sell out soon

This bestseller is available in four neutral colors.

Sundry Photography/Getty Images

This bestseller is available in four neutral colors.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're noticing that your bedding is falling flat and your sleep quality is suffering, then it might be time to consider an upgrade. After all, there's nothing quite as satisfying as crawling into bed with a brand-new comforter to keep you cozy all night long.

Not sure where to look orare feel overwhelmed with options? Don't fret, because Walmart has you covered with the Cozy Comfort Queen Comforter Set that's currently $75 off, bringing the price down to only $45. The four-piece set includes one plush comforter, two matching pillowcases, and a fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 14 inches thick. The sheet features full elastic edges to prevent shifting as you sleep, no matter how much you toss and turn. It's not very often you'll find a bedding set that includes a sheet, so consider it an added bonus to this already great deal.

Cozy Comfort Queen Comforter Set, $45 (was $120) at Walmart

The Cozy Comfort Queen Comforter Set is on sale right now at Walmart

This comforter is made of premium pre-washed microfiber fabric that stays soft even after multiple washes and is breathable enough to use year-round. It's naturally resistant to fading and shrinking as long as it's washed in cold water on a gentle cycle and dried on a low heat setting. It's filled with a down alternative filling that mimics the feeling of real goose feathers without the mess and maintenance. Another perk is that it's hypoallergenic and safe for people with sensitive skin and allergies. 

CHINA - In this photo illustration, a Walmart logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone

Walmart is selling a 'life-changing' $360 mopping robot vacuum for under $100 right now

Read More
CHINA - In this photo illustration, a Walmart logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone

Walmart is selling a 'life-changing' $360 mopping robot vacuum for under $100 right now

Read More

Although it doesn't have many ratings yet, several people have already given the set a five-star rating. People are calling it "soft and comfy" and say it's great quality for the price while on sale.

Anyone in the market for new bedding without spending hundreds of dollars won't want to pass up the Cozy Comfort Comforter Set for only $45. It comes with everything you need to make your bed stylish and comfortable. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.