Walmart is selling a $200 3-piece bedding set for only $34, and shoppers say it's 'so comfy and soft'
Walmart is selling a $200 3-piece bedding set for only $34, and shoppers say it's 'so comfy and soft'

Luxury has never been so affordable.

Luxury has never been so affordable.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Something about staying in an upscale hotel just brings your sleep to the next level, and we're pretty sure it's all about the bedding. One of the best ways to make your own bed feel more luxurious is by upgrading your bed linens. Think fluffier pillows, more layers, and high thread counts. With luxury products comes luxury prices — which means when a great deal comes along, you will want to think twice before letting it pass you by.

Right now, Walmart is offering said deal with the normally $200 Cozy Comfort Comforter Set selling for only $34 — other sizes are also on sale, but prices vary. 

Cozy Comfort 3-Piece Comforter Set, $34 (was $200) at Walmart 

Cozy Comfort 3-Piece Comforter Set

Is the comforter sold out in your favorite colorway? Shop these similar styles below: 

This three-piece set includes a reversible comforter, and two pillow shams. It comes in four color options such as dusty rose, olive green, gray, and sage green — and it has a pretty botanical print on both sides of the duvet and shams.

“This is sooo comfy and soft, said one reviewer. “It's cozy without being too hot and the pattern is so adorable and aesthetic!” It also comes in a twin, full, queen, and king size — most of which have all colors available.

The duvet is made with a polyester microfiber material, which means it's soft to the touch, less susceptible to pilling than some more natural options, and won’t shrink or stretch in the wash. It is also filled with a soft down alternative — an allergen-friendly option for those who have issues with feathers, and there's internal stitching that keeps the filling evenly dispersed. 

“I love the material — just right for summer,” stated one reviewer. “It’s airy and soft, and pet fur doesn't cling to it — plus it’s durable enough for my extreme biscuit making cat. Loving it!”

Although this isn’t listed as a limited time deal, we still aren’t sure how long it will last, so to be sure that you get the best bang for your buck while it's marked down to only $34.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

