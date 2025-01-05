Walmart is selling a $150 down alternative comforter set for only $42, and shoppers say it's 'very comfortable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Without comfortable bedding, a restful night can turn into an absolute nightmare. While a traditional down comforter is a good option, sometimes a down alternative bedspread is a better choice. Down alternative comforters are hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and easy to machine-wash. For people with allergies and those who prefer hassle-free cleaning, a down alternative comforter is the perfect bedding. Fortunately, Walmart is currently selling a beautiful down alternative comforter set at an incredible price.

The Cozy Comfort 7-Piece Seersucker Comforter Set is only $42 right now, which is a 72% discount off the original price of $150. It looks like we've uncovered quite a deal!

Cozy Comfort 7-Piece Seersucker Comforter Set, $42 (was $150) at Walmart

This comforter set has everything you need for a good night's sleep. The full, queen, and king sizes include a comforter, two pillowcases, two pillow shams, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. The twin set comes with one less pillowcase and sham. The down alternative comforter is billowy and warm while the sheets are smooth and soft to the touch. Plus, the entire set is machine-washable for added convenience.

A stylish seersucker pattern adorns the comforter and adds a welcome touch of texture to the otherwise sleek set. You have four size options and four colorways from which to choose, so you'll definitely find something that suits your needs.

Walmart shoppers were comfortable sharing their satisfaction with this cozy comforter set. One said, "This bed set is absolutely gorgeous! The price is unreal for the quality! I am ordering another set! Love the material. Looks so expensive! It's elegant."

Another buyer called it "very comfortable and good quality," then added, "It's a nice piece…and the extras are a nice touch for the price."