Walmart's bestselling 'incredibly soft' $330 comforter set is on sale for only $41, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The best bedding is almost as enjoyable to look at as it is to sleep in. That's no easy feat, but some bedding sets manage to walk that tightrope. We found a comforter set on sale at Walmart that's just as beautiful as it is cozy, and we think you'll love it too.

The Cozy Comfort 7-Piece Comforter Set is just $41 right now, down from the regular price of $330. This bedding set has both the look and feel of luxury, so you don't want to miss out on this amazing discount.

Cozy Comfort 7-Piece Comforter Set, From $41 (was $330) at Walmart

This particular set includes a comforter, two pillow cases, two pillow shams, one fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. The comforter is made from fine brushed microfiber fabric that's soft to the touch and breathable. It has a delicate pinch pleat diamond pattern, giving the bedcover an expensive aesthetic. The set is available in five different sizes and nine color options, so why not get more than one?

Walmart customers were happy to share how much they loved this set, with more than 500 of them giving it a perfect rating. One buyer described the set as "incredibly soft," while another shared, "I have bought two sets of this bedding. They are absolutely eye-catching. It makes the bedroom look very put together and beautiful." The majority of the reviews highlighted how "fluffy" and "cozy" the set is, making it a hard deal to pass up.