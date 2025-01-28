Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a $50 faux fur blanket for $14, and shoppers call it 'luxurious'
"I bought this as a gift for a friend and I am glad I purchased one for myself."
Sundry Photography/Getty Images

The weather outside may be frightful, but curling up on the couch is so delightful. However, getting up to find a warm blanket when you're already comfy can feel spiteful.

This Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket is small enough to drape over your sofa, but large enough to cover your legs or shoulders when you're chilly or need some extra snuggles. Amazon is selling it for $14, which is down $36 from its original price tag of $50. At that rate, you could buy one for every room in your house!

Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $14 (was $50) at Amazon

The Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket is on sale right now at Amazon

This double-sided faux fur blanket is a fluffy addition to your bedroom, living room, or desk in a frigid office. It's made of mink-like faux fur and a fleece lining for added comfort. A jacquard weave and cable-knit design adds some fanciness to your movie marathon, book binge, or general couch cuddling.

The blanket comes in six colorways available at various price points, including a vivacious bubblegum pink and calming sage green. You can also choose between twin or queen sizes at varying costs if a throw is too small for your liking. If you don't vibe with the cable design, we also recommend the stripe option that's also on sale and in similar shades and sizes.

Caring for this faux fur blanket is easy. Simply machine wash in cold water and tumble dry on low. It's resistant to fading, staining, and shedding, and it should stay plush after multiple washes.

Shoppers rave about this throw blanket's softness and weight, and say it's "luxurious." One reviewer wrote, "I bought this as a gift for a friend and I am glad I purchased one for myself. Beautiful!"

For just $14, you can be snug as a bug in a rug with the Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw Blanket at Amazon. Don't wait until it's too hot for a blanket or the weather gets even colder to grab your own. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

