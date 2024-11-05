Amazon is selling a $120 set of bed pillows with 11,800+ perfect ratings for only $24

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As temperatures gradually dip across the country, there's no better time than now to upgrade your bed. Whether you're talking new sheets, comforter, or duvet cover, getting cozy for fall is serious business. What you also want to consider is (finally) changing out your pillows.

The Cozsinoor Queen Cooling Bed Pillows are an excellent choice, especially now that the two-piece set is on mega sale at Amazon. The set typically retails for a whopping $120 but is marked down to only $24 — a shocking 80% discount. Just make sure to apply the on-page coupon to secure the additional 20% off at checkout.

Cozsinoor Queen Bed Pillows, $24 (was $120) at Amazon

These pillows have a soft, breathable microfiber cover that's cool to the touch and filled with a down alternative polyester material that mimics the feeling of real feathers without the negative side effects. You'll no longer have to worry about feathers poking your face or flying everywhere every time you move. Not to mention, down alternative is more sustainable, hypoallergenic, and a better choice for those with allergies and sensitive skin.

Since the cushioned filling forms to your head and neck, the pillows offer the right amount of support where you need it most. Several shoppers said after sleeping on them, they no longer wake up with neck pain. Plus, they're easy to re-shape with one quick fluff, so they look just as good as they feel.

Over 11,800 people have given the set a perfect five-star rating, and more than 3,000 have sold in the past 30 days. They're ideal for all types of sleepers whether you prefer to lie on your back, side, or stomach, so it's not a surprise that so many people love them.

"I seriously have never slept on a more comfortable pillow," one reviewer wrote . "It’s for sure a soft pillow but it does provide support! I truly feel like I’m sleeping on a cloud with these pillows."

Another shopper who claims to be "extremely picky with pillows" said these are "more than worth it," and added that they "stay nice and cold all night."