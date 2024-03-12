A 'life-changing' air purifier that over 20,000 shoppers swear by is $89 off at Amazon right now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when animals are shedding their winter coats, plants are sprouting, and trees are blooming, which also means it's peak allergy season. But just because allergens are in the air doesn't mean you have to suffer. Instead, invest in a quality air purifier to improve your symptoms.

Thousands of shoppers are flocking to the Coway Airmega Air Purifier while it's on super sale for $141, a whopping $89 discount. This is the lowest price it has been since the holidays, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, and it's backed by over 20,000 five-star ratings so you know it's a good choice. Its slim, compact design is unique compared to other models on the market and it only weighs 12.5 pounds, making it easy to transport from one room to another. Even though it's relatively small, it still accommodates spaces up to 361 square feet.

Coway Airmega Air Purifier, $141 (was $230) at Amazon

It features a user-friendly control panel at the top that allows you to track your home's air quality in real time with an LED light indicator. Choose from three fan speeds or auto mode, which automatically adjusts the settings depending on the air quality in the room. Once the air is clean for 30 minutes, it'll go into eco mode to save energy. You can also set times up to eight hours long and see when the filter needs to be changed.

This machine uses a four-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, deodorization filter, true Hepa filter, and vital ion to remove 99.97% of particles from the air as small as 0.3 microns. It'll effortlessly cleanse the air of everything including dust, smoke, pet dander, odor, and pollen to ensure you're breathing the cleanest air possible.

Shoppers are so pleased with this air purifier that more than 9,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. One person claimed that it "reduces allergens and cuts down on dust" and described it as "quiet and effective." Another said , "love this air purifier so much I bought two."

"Life-changing! Single-handedly improved my quality of life," wrote another shopper . "It got me through all the wildfire smoke seasons without asthma attacks as well, and a plus is that it looks sleek in the home as a home decor piece. If you're hesitating at all, I promise this one is worth the investment."

"I bought this about three years ago and it's still going strong," a fourth reviewer said . "This is pretty amazing because I abuse it, or more accurately, my dogs abuse it with their giant tufts of hair. About every two weeks I'll open this up and vacuum the front of the filter — gross! It's amazing how much hair and dust this thing sucks up. Super impressed that this is still going strong after several years."