A 'life-changing' air purifier that over 20,000 shoppers swear by is $89 off at Amazon right now

It's that time of year when animals are shedding their winter coats, plants are sprouting, and trees are blooming, which also means it's peak allergy season. But just because allergens are in the air doesn't mean you have to suffer. Instead, invest in a quality air purifier to improve your symptoms.
Thousands of shoppers are flocking to the
Coway Airmega Air Purifier, $141 (was $230) at
Amazon
It features a user-friendly control panel at the top that allows you to track your home's air quality in real time with an LED light indicator. Choose from three fan speeds or auto mode, which automatically adjusts the settings depending on the air quality in the room. Once the air is clean for 30 minutes, it'll go into eco mode to save energy. You can also set times up to eight hours long and see when the filter needs to be changed.
This machine uses a four-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, deodorization filter, true Hepa filter, and vital ion to remove 99.97% of particles from the air as small as 0.3 microns. It'll effortlessly cleanse the air of everything including dust, smoke, pet dander, odor, and pollen to ensure you're breathing the cleanest air possible.
Shoppers are so pleased with this air purifier that more than 9,000 units have sold in the past 30 days.
"Life-changing! Single-handedly improved my quality of life,"
another person said. "It's quiet, efficient, and the air quality indicator is very helpful."
There's no telling how long this deal will last, especially considering it's selling by the thousands.
