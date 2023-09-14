Amazon's top-selling bath towels with 26,000+ perfect ratings are down to $5.66 apiece in almost every color

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You might think your bath towels are clean since they’re only used to dry off after a shower, but they can actually harbor dead skin cells, sweat, and bacteria if not washed often enough. Even then, experts say bath towels and washcloths should be replaced entirely every two to five years depending on their state. Fraying or thin fabric are good signs that it’s time to invest in a new set and we found one that’s highly recommended and on sale.

The Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set comes with everything you need to complete your bathroom including two bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths for just $34 while the bundle is 49% off. When broken down, that equals less than $6 apiece. An affordable price tag combined with quality materials are just a few reasons this set is the bestseller in the Bath Towel Sheets category . Furthermore, it’s backed by over 26,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have confirmed the Turkish cotton material is “soft and absorbent.”

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set, $34 (was $67) at Amazon

There are 17 colors to choose from that are marked down, such as “Mint,” “Llilac,” “Sky Blue” “Silver Gray,” and “White,” so there’s bound to be one that matches your aesthetic. When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a neutral shade.

If you’re the type of person who likes to feel towels before buying them, take the word of hundreds of people who already have a set and raved about them in their reviews. Several shoppers even went as far as to describe the towel set as “luxurious.”

“The Cotton Paradise Turkish Cotton Washcloths have elevated my bathroom experience to a whole new level of luxury and comfort,” wrote one reviewer . “The absorbency of these washcloths is outstanding. They effortlessly soak up water, leaving my skin dry and refreshed in no time.”

Don’t wait until your existing bath towels have holes in them to decide you need new ones because by then, this six-piece set might not be on sale.

