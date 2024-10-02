Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a' functional' $150 hideaway desk for only $90, and buyers call it 'a huge space saver'
Walmart is selling a' functional' $150 hideaway desk for only $90, and buyers call it 'a huge space saver'

Building a proper home office can be a challenge, especially for those with limited square footage. While an office chair can be easily rolled into another room when not in use, the same can't be said for your desk. However, we found the perfect solution to that problem, in the form of a wall-mounted hideaway desk. It's on sale right now at Walmart, and it will change your work from home setup forever.

The Costway Wall-Mounted Fold-Out Desk is only $90 right now, down from the original price of $150. This desk offers a clever way to have a workspace available at any time, without using up any valuable floor space when the desk isn't needed.

Costway Wall-Mounted Fold-Out Desk, $90 (was $150) at Walmart

The Costway Wall-Mounted Fold-Out Desk is on sale right now at Walmart

There is so much to praise about this desk, but the most obvious is its hideaway design. When not in use, the desk folds up into a wall-mounted chalkboard that's useful for grocery lists or any other important reminders. The lightweight but sturdy desk easily pulls down from the wall and rests on the floor for immediate use. When in the down position, the interior cabinet reveals multiple adjustable shelves, storage nooks, hanging hooks, and paper organizers. The wall-mounted chalkboard measures approximately 24 by 30 inches. All hardware needed for mounting is included and the desk comes in two different colorways. It also includes chalk and an eraser for the blackboard.

Walmart shoppers were thoroughly impressed with this product, calling it "very cool" and "functional." Another described it as "a great little desk and a huge space saver," adding "I use it for my laptop when I have serious work to do. I love this desk." One customer even advised others to "get it," saying it " works great as a desk and looks nice when folded away."

If you need a good desk for your home but don't have a lot of room to spare, then the Costway Wall-Mounted Fold-Out Desk is a great option. Don't miss out on this item in advance of the Walmart Holiday Deals event, or it'll be hidden away again before you know it.

