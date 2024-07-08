Target is selling a $530 patio set for only $203 during its week-long sales event

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In case you haven't heard, Target Circle Week is happening now until July 13 with new deals dropping each day . To kick off the massive sale, tons of patio furniture are marked down to unbelievably low prices.

Instead of wasting precious time sifting through the deals yourself, we did the hard work for you and discovered the best option for anyone looking to spice up their outdoor space. The Costway Four-Piece Patio Set is currently on sale for only $203, which is $327 off the original price. A discount this big is practically unheard of on furniture, so needless to say Target isn't messing around with its week-long sale this year.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set, $203 (was $530) at Target

This set provides enough seating for up to four adults comfortably, and offers plenty of table space for drinks, snacks, and a card game for entertaining. It includes one loveseat and two armchairs with removable cushions, as well as one glass-top coffee table. Each piece is made of weather-resistant rattan that's durable enough to withstand the elements while also elevating any outdoor oasis with its elegant appearance. To ensure it stays in pristine condition, we suggest using furniture covers or placing it in a shed during the off-season.

Several shoppers have given this patio set a five-star rating and many wrote in their reviews that it's relatively easy to put together. It comes with everything you need for a quick and painless assembly so you can start using it as soon as it arrives.

"This is so beautiful," one person said. "It looks more expensive than it was and I love the way it feels."