Target is selling a 'beautiful' $1,090 outdoor dining set for only $541 just in time for summer

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You might have a few patio chairs and maybe a side table occupying your outdoor space, but what about a dining set? It's the one thing every patio needs to feel complete so you can host backyard barbecues and evening dinner parties all summer long.

The best part is you don't have to go to a furniture store and drop thousands of dollars because Target is offering the Costway 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for nearly half off the original price. Add the wooden table and six matching rattan chairs to your cart for only $541 as opposed to $1,090 before the deal ends. Several shoppers have given it a five-star rating and claim that it's "very high quality" and worth the purchase.

Costway 7-Piece Rattan Patio Dining Set, $541 (was $1,090) at Target

This patio set is a Target online exclusive, meaning it can't be purchased in stores. Thankfully, though, it ships for free and if you order now, it can arrive as soon as next week. Once it arrives, all you have to do is follow its simple instructions for a quick and easy setup and then it will be ready to use for a sunset dinner. Unlike some patio sets, these chairs provide maximum comfort with armrests and removable cushions, and they can hold up to 400 pounds each.

Each piece is made of weather-resistant materials that are easy to clean and quick-drying, making it great for poolside dining. Although it's made to withstand the elements, we recommend putting the set in storage or covering it during the off-season to help keep it in pristine condition.

"I have had so many barbecues using this fabulous set," one reviewer wrote. "The seats are comfortable, the cushions clean easily, and it looks beautiful. I got compliments from the time I took it out from the box even before putting it together."