Target is selling a $690 portable air conditioner for only $270, and shoppers call it a 'lifesaver'

image caption
A shopper leaves a Target store in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York, US.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Summer weather is already heating up, so do yourself a favor and invest in a proper cooling machine to help keep your home comfortable this season. If you don't have central air or it's having a hard time keeping up, we've found the perfect solution.

Right now, the Costway Portable Air Conditioner that was originally listed at $690 is on sale for only $270 at Target. It's so rare to see such a massive discount that we had to do a double-take, and thankfully, the $420 discount is the real deal. Several shoppers have given it a five-star rating and many people left rave reviews about how effective it is. One went as far as to call it a "lifesaver" and said it "cools the room down so quickly." 

Costway Portable Air Conditioner, $270 (was $690) at Target

The Costway Portable Air Conditioner is on sale right now at Target

It's ideal for rooms up to 230 square feet and even doubles as a dehumidifier, so not only does it help cool down your space, but it also removes up to 50 pints of excess moisture per day. It uses low energy consumption to pull out the hot, muggy air and replace it with a cool, crisp breeze without running up your energy bill too much.

This portable AC unit comes with everything you need for a smooth setup whether you have a horizontal or vertical sliding window. It also includes a remote control for added convenience. This key accessory allows you to set timers, adjust fan speed, and change your preferred temperature without having to get up. An indicator light on the machine alerts you when the filter requires maintenance. Luckily, it's washable and reusable, so you don't have to purchase a new one every time. 

One of the best parts about the unit in comparison to central AC is that you can move it from room to room as needed. That means you'll always have cool air wherever you are in your home as long as there's an outlet. And it's better than an ordinary fan because it's not just circulating muggy air, it's removing and replacing it.

It's no wonder so many shoppers are pleased with their purchase. One reviewer said, "This air conditioner is amazing! I don’t know how I ever lived without it." Another wrote, "This was hands down the best air unit I have bought over the years."

But hurry, because the 61% discount isn't going to last much longer. Add the Costway Portable Air Conditioner to your cart while it's still on sale for only $270 at Target. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

