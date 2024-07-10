A $339 picnic table with hundreds of rave reviews is now only $110 during Walmart Deals

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or are enjoying the outdoors with family, it's important to ensure everyone is comfortable and has a place to sit. The last thing you want is to be left with standing room only, and instead of spending tons of money on fancy furniture, opt for something simple and affordable.

Hundreds of Walmart shoppers are turning to the Costway Picnic Table for additional outdoor seating while it's on major sale during the first-ever Walmart Deals event . The parade of deals ends tomorrow, but you can still score the picnic table for only $110, a $229 discount off the original price. You only have a few hours to shop the summer sale, so don't hesitate to add it to your cart.

Costway Picnic Table, $110 (was $339) at Walmart

This picnic table requires simple assembly and comes with everything you need to complete the task including clear instructions. Many shoppers agree that it's "easy to put together" and go on to say that it's "quality-made, strong, and sturdy." Once it's all put together, it can seat up to four adults comfortably, and each bench can hold up to 440 pounds while the tabletop can hold up to 330 pounds, making it great for a buffet of food and drinks.

Over 300 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and people rave that they are "surprised by the quality." It's lightweight and easy to move if needed and is made of durable weather-resistant materials.

"Great low-cost patio furniture that stands up to all weather," one reviewer wrote. "We put an outdoor rug under it on our deck and visitors have said they love our setup — unprompted… because I'm over here thinking it was cheap and easy lol."