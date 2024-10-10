Walmart is selling an 'elegant' $739 pergola with a retractable roof for just $380, and shoppers are 'very happy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a standard gazebo is great for backyard shade, the right pergola can add an entirely new look and feel to your home's outdoor space. Pergolas typically have a slatted flat roof that provides some shade without completely blocking out sunlight. We found a gorgeous pergola on sale during Walmart's Holiday Deals event, but only for a limited time.

The Costway Retractable Pergola is only $380 right now, which is down from the regular price of $739. This impressive yard decoration offers the perfect balance of beauty and benefits at an affordable price. But the Walmart Holiday Deals sale ends on Oct. 13, so act fast!

Costway Retractable Pergola, $380 (was $739) at Walmart

There are so many great things to highlight about this clever sunshade, but the most obvious is its looks. The stylish and sturdy gray aluminum frame blends in with existing patio decor just as well as it does with the natural surroundings. You'll have plenty of space to arrange your patio furniture under this large 10-foot by 12-foot pergola. Its main benefit, though, is that it includes a retractable canopy, which can be opened or closed manually using an included rope loop. The fabric weather-resistant canopy helps protect you from harmful UV rays and light rain. Shoppers can choose between two different color options.