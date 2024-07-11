Target slashed the price of a $320 standalone patio umbrella to only $116 during Circle Week

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Target Circle Week is back, and the fact that it's happening in the middle of summer means you can get the best backyard bargains of the year just when you need them most. For many, enjoying those warm summer breezes on the patio is priority number one this time of year. Target is one of the best places to shop for super summer deals.
On its surface, this Patio umbrella looks like a great option for anyone seeking a little shade. On closer examination, this may be one of the most feature-packed patio umbrellas on the market. It includes 32 affixed LED lights, a weather-resistant polyester fabric canopy, 360-degree rotation, tilt adjustment, and an easy-to-use crank handle. In addition to those features, the umbrella's construction is very solid. The canopy is made from weather-resistant polyester fabric and the post is constructed of rust-resistant, powder-coated aluminum for added durability.
In addition to its aesthetics, reviewers also lauded its usability. One shopper shared that they liked it because "the tilt function of the umbrella allows for customizable shade angles". Another said "the installation of the umbrella is straightforward and can be done easily with minimal tools and effort.'
