Target slashed the price of a $320 standalone patio umbrella to only $116 during Circle Week

Target Circle Week is back, and the fact that it's happening in the middle of summer means you can get the best backyard bargains of the year just when you need them most. For many, enjoying those warm summer breezes on the patio is priority number one this time of year. Target is one of the best places to shop for super summer deals.

The Costway 10-foot Patio Umbrella might be the one item that you didn't realize you needed more than any other. It's on sale right now for only $116 during Target Circle Week and it's a major fan favorite. One shopper said the umbrella was highly recommended for "anyone looking to add a touch of vibrancy and functionality to their outdoor space." Another described the umbrella's design as "neutral and versatile, complementing a wide range of outdoor furniture and decor."

You don't have to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of this great Circle Week deal, but joining will grant you access to even more deals than everyone else. It's free to join and once you've registered, you'll have a wide range of benefits beyond just special Circle Week deals. You'll get a 5% birthday discount as well as access to many other Circle member discounts throughout the year.

On its surface, this Patio umbrella looks like a great option for anyone seeking a little shade. On closer examination, this may be one of the most feature-packed patio umbrellas on the market. It includes 32 affixed LED lights, a weather-resistant polyester fabric canopy, 360-degree rotation, tilt adjustment, and an easy-to-use crank handle. In addition to those features, the umbrella's construction is very solid. The canopy is made from weather-resistant polyester fabric and the post is constructed of rust-resistant, powder-coated aluminum for added durability.

In addition to its aesthetics, reviewers also lauded its usability. One shopper shared that they liked it because "the tilt function of the umbrella allows for customizable shade angles". Another said "the installation of the umbrella is straightforward and can be done easily with minimal tools and effort.'