Target is selling a $420 patio lounge chair for only $174, and it adjusts to five comfortable positions

A nice summer day calls for outdoor relaxation complete with an ice-cold beverage and soaking up the sun. Whether you're sitting poolside or enjoying your patio, you can't go wrong with stretching out on an adjustable lounge chair. And if you don't have one yet, you're in luck because Target has one on major sale.

Right now, the Costway Patio Lounge Chair with five adjustable positions is a whopping 59% off during Target's surprise summer sale. Such a steep discount brings the original $420 price down to only $174, and satisfied shoppers keep coming back to buy more, but hurry, they are known for selling out in the past.

"I purchased two of these, then went back to purchase a third and they were sold out," one repeat shopper said. "They are fabulous and easy and stay clean and stain-resistant. Highly recommend."

Costway Patio Lounge Chair, $174 (was $420) at Amazon

This lounge chair holds up to 400 pounds, measures 79 inches long, and allows you to lie flat or sit up at various degrees, making it an ideal choice for reading, napping, and sunbathing. Its durable frame is made of solid eucalyptus wood with anti-slip foot pads on the bottom for added stability. As for comfort, it features breathable and quick-drying mesh fabric that prevents overheating and is easy to care for. Several shoppers note that the chair is easy to assemble and comfortable for all-day use.

It comes with everything you need to put it together along with detailed instructions. One reviewer claimed that they set theirs up in as little as five minutes, which means you can start using it within minutes of it arriving on your doorstep. Depending on your location, it can arrive in just a few days.

"Love these loungers," a shopper wrote. "They’re very comfortable and easy to put together." Another person raved that they are "water-resistant" and great for lounging at the pool or beach.