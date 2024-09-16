Walmart is selling a 'fantastic' $359 patio glider bench for only $160 during a flash deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Although most people think of outfitting their outdoor area before the summer months arrive, taking in a crisp fall day from the comfort of your porch is severely underrated. While outdoor furniture can be a pricey investment, if you buy at the right time, you can get exactly what you were looking for for a fraction of the cost.

Right now, Walmart has the Costway 2-Person Glider Loveseat for $199 off the original price—which means you can get it for only $160.

Costway 2-Person Glider Loveseat, $160 (was $359) at Walmart

This loveseat has stretched mesh fabric seats that are easy to clean and offer just the right amount of support, plush the bench itself can hold up to 530 pounds thanks to a sturdy steel frame. There's also a lovely gliding motion that makes it feel like a porch swing without having to actually hang it. There are even anti-slip pads on the feet to keep it sturdy and stable.

Perhaps the best feature of this loveseat is the tempered glass table that is built into the middle. “We get hurricanes here sometimes,” wrote one reviewer. “This 55-pound thing has a table attached—very necessary for occasional high winds that pop up. Now I don’t have to haul the furniture in and out.”

While the table does inhibit snuggling, it’s much more practical for holding food or drinks—and since it moves with the seat, you don’t have to worry as much about watching your elbows.

When it comes to assembly, some customers had a harder time than others, but most found it easy enough to complete on their own. “Although the assembly instructions were basically just diagrams, It was pretty easy,” wrote one customer. “The provided tools worked well. … Once it was finally put together, it was fantastic. It looks great outside on my apartment patio. I can sit and enjoy a nice summer drink or snack in comfort.”