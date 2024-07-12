Target is selling a $1,300 patio set for just $551 during the final hours of Circle Week

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Imagine you're outside on your patio sipping an ice-cold beverage cozied up on a plush sofa soaking up the summer sun. The good news is you can easily turn this daydream into reality thanks to Target Circle Week, which ends tomorrow.

Tons of outdoor essentials are heavily marked down right now, including the Costway 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set . It's currently 58% off the original $1,300 price, bringing the final cost to only $551 for a limited time. Plus, you can also score free shipping, depending on your location. Several shoppers have given it a five-star rating and some have even become repeat buyers because it's just that good of a deal.

"This stunning set looks amazing on our deck," a reviewer wrote. "We purchased two sets as we entertain quite a bit. My husband took on the assembly and completed both sets in just a few hours. We believe this could easily sell for double and be worth it. We highly recommend these!"

Costway 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, $551 (was $1,300) at Target

The set comes with two corner sofa pieces, two armless sofa pieces, one ottoman, and one coffee table. Unlike other patio furniture sets, this one can be arranged in a variety of ways to fit your space best. Create two loveseats, one big sofa, or put together a three-person couch with a single chair on the side.

The options are practically endless and thankfully, everything is made of durable, long-lasting materials. To prolong the life of your furniture, we suggest storing it inside a shed or covering it during the off-season. Another perk is that the cushion covers are removable and machine-washable, but they're also easy to spot-clean with a damp washcloth when you're in a pinch.

With how versatile it is, it's no wonder that so many people have left rave reviews about this patio furniture. It's ideal for all types of patios big or small, and offers maximum comfort for you and your guests.

"The comfort of this set is exactly what I was looking for," another reviewer said. "The extra-thick cushions have a very nice feel, the colors are perfect for what we needed, and the size is great. Most sectional-style patio sets I would assume would be very large and take up too much space, but this one has a great size appeal."