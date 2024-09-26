Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $400 8-foot Christmas tree for only $160, and shoppers say it's 'beautiful'
image caption
UNITED STATES - A shopping cart sits outside a Wal-Mart Supercenter store in Rogers, Arkansas, U.S.

Walmart is selling a $400 8-foot Christmas tree for only $160, and shoppers say it's 'beautiful'

With 750 LED lights, you'll want to decorate early this year.

Beth Hall/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With 750 LED lights, you'll want to decorate early this year.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Mariah might still be defrosting, but the Christmas decor deals are already hot. One of the most important—and most expensive— elements of Christmas decor is often a Christmas tree. And unless you want to spend hundreds of dollars a year, you want a fake tree that will look like the real thing and last for years to come.

While big sale opportunities like Prime Day are in the near future, Walmart has this stunning 8-foot Costway tree on sale for $240 off the original price of $400—which means you can get this beauty for only $160. Talk about a Christmas miracle! 

Costway Christmas Tree, $160 (was $400) at Walmart

The Costway Christmas Tree is on sale right now at Walmart

While this is the price for the 8-foot version, the tree also comes in 4-, 5-, 6-, 7-, and 9-foot heights, so you can pick the size—and price—that fits your needs. And luckily for you, all these styles are actually on deep discounts.

The tree even comes pre-lit so you can leave the light detangling for your porch. The 750 LED lights are able to alternate between 5 different colors as well as 11 different light pattern options.

Dense PVC needles give it a super-full look without having to worry about watering or bare spots. One pleased customer wrote, "Will take some time to fluff it up but overall looks lovely when completed. I like how the cords for the lights connect to each other and to the outlet."

R.H. Macy & Company, exterior view detail, New York City, New York, USA

Macy's is selling a 'perfect' $120 travel backpack for just $38, and shoppers say it has 'plenty of storage'

Read More
R.H. Macy & Company, exterior view detail, New York City, New York, USA

Macy's is selling a 'perfect' $120 travel backpack for just $38, and shoppers say it has 'plenty of storage'

Read More

Another shopper described it as "beautiful." The tree has a sturdy metal stand and plastic feet that protect your floors from damage, and it comes partially assembled. "This tree came out of the box and was very easy to put together," said one shopper. "It's very full and there aren't a lot of big gaps, but you can move the small branches around for ornaments."

Since this is such a great sale, we have a feeling it will sell out fast. So pause your Halloween costume shopping and secure your tree so missing out on this deal won't haunt your holiday season. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
WalmartHome DecorSavingsChristmas

Exclusive Investor Content

12 Investment Ideas for Beginners

⭐Forget AI and quantum computing, these are the 3 best investing ideas for 2025

12-31-25-2025-new-years-eve-numerals-lit-up

⭐Looking into the future: Here's my 2025 stock pick

Hong Kong Stocks Halt Seven-day Rot As Meituan, Tencent Lead Market Rebound

⭐Asia's strongest performer in 2024 may surprise you

A man stares at a stock market quote screen

⭐Are stocks preparing for a deeper pullback?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now