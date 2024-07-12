Skip to main content
A $170 4-tier ladder shelf is on sale for only $48 during the final hours of Target Circle Week
image caption
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A Target store cart in a parking lot in Miami, Florida.

A $170 4-tier ladder shelf is on sale for only $48 during the final hours of Target Circle Week

It's the perfect bookshelf, plant rack, or storage for linens.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It's the perfect bookshelf, plant rack, or storage for linens.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

I'm a professional online shopper who is also a loyal Target customer, and let me tell you, I haven't seen deals this good since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year's Target Circle Week is no joke and tons of items are marked down to unbelievably low prices. Since the week-long sale comes to a close tomorrow, now is your last chance to take advantage.

If there's one item you should have on your radar, it's the Costway 4-Tier Bamboo Ladder Shelf that's a staggering 72% off, but only for a few more hours. This stylish and versatile shelving unit has a multi-functional design that can be used as a bookshelf, plant rack, or storage for linens, shoes, and clothes. The options are practically endless and it's made of premium bamboo that's eco-friendly, durable, and fits nicely with almost any aesthetic. 

Costway 4-Tier Bamboo Ladder Shelf, $48 (was $170) at Target

The Costway 4-Tier Bamboo Ladder Shelf is on sale right now at Target

The ladder shelf requires a quick assembly and comes with everything you need to complete the project. Several reviewers noted that it's "easy to put together." Once set up, it measures 19 inches long, 12.5 inches wide, and 45 inches high with shelves that can hold up to 22 pounds each. 

The Costway 10-foot Patio Umbrella is on sale right now at Target

Target slashed the price of a $320 standalone patio umbrella to only $116 during Circle Week

Read More
The Costway 10-foot Patio Umbrella is on sale right now at Target

Target slashed the price of a $320 standalone patio umbrella to only $116 during Circle Week

Read More

Lots of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one person describing it as "cute and practical. They added, "The plant rack is the perfect size! Not too big or too small."

"This shelf was very simple to put together and is great for holding my smaller plants," another person wrote. "My large plants do not fit due to the shelf height (11.5 inches), but I bought it for small plants so I am happy. Feels very light but is sturdy."

Don't hesitate to add the Cosway Ladder Shelf to your cart while it's on sale for only $48 during the final hours of Target Circle Week. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

1-22-25-Live Quarterly Meeting-tsp_1428_qtr-mtg_th

⭐TheStreet Pro's Live Quarterly Meeting: Investment Resolutions for 2025

Taylor Swift is seen with fans during a concert at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

⭐Meisler: They're scooping up calls like sale priced Taylor Swift tickets

Market Recon

⭐Giving Tuesday

US President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room flanked by Masayoshi Son (2L), Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, Larry Ellison (2R), Executive Charmain Oracle and Sam Altman (R), CEO of Open AI at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

⭐Trump's Stargate AI investment plans are offsetting concerns about tariffs

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now