A $170 4-tier ladder shelf is on sale for only $48 during the final hours of Target Circle Week

I'm a professional online shopper who is also a loyal Target customer, and let me tell you, I haven't seen deals this good since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year's Target Circle Week is no joke and tons of items are marked down to unbelievably low prices. Since the week-long sale comes to a close tomorrow, now is your last chance to take advantage.

If there's one item you should have on your radar, it's the Costway 4-Tier Bamboo Ladder Shelf that's a staggering 72% off, but only for a few more hours. This stylish and versatile shelving unit has a multi-functional design that can be used as a bookshelf, plant rack, or storage for linens, shoes, and clothes. The options are practically endless and it's made of premium bamboo that's eco-friendly, durable, and fits nicely with almost any aesthetic.

Costway 4-Tier Bamboo Ladder Shelf, $48 (was $170) at Target

The ladder shelf requires a quick assembly and comes with everything you need to complete the project. Several reviewers noted that it's "easy to put together." Once set up, it measures 19 inches long, 12.5 inches wide, and 45 inches high with shelves that can hold up to 22 pounds each.

Lots of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one person describing it as "cute and practical. They added, "The plant rack is the perfect size! Not too big or too small."

"This shelf was very simple to put together and is great for holding my smaller plants," another person wrote. "My large plants do not fit due to the shelf height (11.5 inches), but I bought it for small plants so I am happy. Feels very light but is sturdy."