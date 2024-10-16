Target is selling a 'perfect' $260 dresser for only $86, and shoppers call it a 'good buy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The right dresser can be one of the most versatile pieces of furniture in your home. Whether you want it to serve as a nightstand, clothing storage, or even an entryway table, a dresser can get the job done. Lucky for you, we found one at Target that's available right now at an amazing discount.

The Costway 4-Drawer Dresser is currently on sale for just $86, which is down from the regular price of $260. This is a piece of furniture that is small, but mighty. It can do just about anything you need and the current price can't be beat, but it won't last long.

Costway 4-Drawer Dresser, $86 (was $260) at Target

While any four-drawer dresser can be useful, this one has an additional level of convenience because it has an additional level of shelving. The elevated shelf on top makes it perfect for displaying picture frames and other decor anywhere in your home. Its sturdy steel frame offers stability and heft while the fabric side drawers are lightweight and spacious. Wood grain surfaces on the front of each drawer are stylish and add texture to the piece. It includes a wall-attachment kit as well, to keep the unit from tipping over.

Target shoppers thought this 'perfect' little dresser was a real winner. One buyer, who described it as a "good buy," said it was "Nice quality, easy to assemble, and has a great price." Another praised its "lightweight" construction and said it's "sturdy and perfect for my loft. I would recommend it." Many of the reviewers also touted the easy assembly of the dresser and how smoothly the drawers slide in and out of the frame.