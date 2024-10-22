Target is selling a 'cute' $190 storage dresser for only $72, and shoppers call it a 'handy piece of furniture'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A well-designed dresser can serve any purpose you wish, whether that's organizing the clothes in your bedroom or organizing your odds and ends in the entryway. We found one on sale right now at Target and it's quite the stylish piece, according to shoppers.

The Costway 3-Tier Storage Dresser is only $72 at Target. That's an amazing 62% off the regular price of $190. If you want to get a dresser that can do anything you need, but don't want to break the bank, then today is your chance to do it. This particular style offers six fabric-sided drawers that are lightweight and easy to pull in and out, making it convenient and functional. Plus, it won't sacrifice your aesthetic.

Costway 3-Tier Storage Dresser, $72 (was $190) at Target

The dresser drawers are deep enough to fit almost anything you need to store, and the metal half-moon handles are attractive and sturdy. The drawers even fold virtually flat when not in use. You can be sure that the dresser is stable and safe, due to its solid steel frame and wall-mounting kit. Its MDF construction makes it sleek and modern, as well as water resistant.

Target customers were thrilled with this dresser. One shopper called it a "handy piece of furniture for any room in the house." They added, "It was very easy to put together and very sturdy. The drawers have a hard bottom so it makes sliding easier. Highly recommended." Another buyer shared, "This is so cute. I am buying three more of these because they are the perfect size for additional storage needs."