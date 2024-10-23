Target is selling a 'beautiful' $530 patio set for just $246, and shoppers say it 'looks great on the deck'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Your patio serves as one of the most joyful gathering places in your home. It's where conversations are had, cocktails are enjoyed, and where some of your most relaxing moments are lived. That's why it's so important to have a patio set that's just as nice to sit on as it is to look at. Fortunately, we found an incredibly comfortable and beautiful model on sale at
The
Costway 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $246 (was $530) at
Target
This highly-adaptable outdoor table and sectional set gives off a luxurious vibe that you don't often see in outdoor furniture. In addition to the set's good looks, it has a host of features that add to both its comfort and functionality. For those who value comfort above all else, the plush and cozy foam-filled cushions are a dream. They include zipper-enclosed cushion covers that can be easily removed for machine washing. A weather-resistant wicker-covered solid steel frame adds durability and is built to last for many years. The brilliance of this set is that the chaise can be separated from the rest of the sectional, offering a whole new seating configuration. This set's sturdy coffee table includes a thick tempered glass tabletop for added strength.
Target shoppers had lots of great things to say about this patio set. One shopper called it a "very pretty set," adding "It looks nice and it's nice to sit on." Another buyer shared "I love these chairs and this table. They're comfortable and look great on the deck. Very sturdy too." Many customers also praised how easy this set was to assemble.
If you want a patio set that looks great and lets you reconfigure your patio seating at a moment's notice, then the
