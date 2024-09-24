Walmart is selling an 'adorable' $179 bistro patio set for only $80 just in time for fall weather

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A small bistro patio set is the perfect backyard accessory, and sometimes you might find yourself wanting to take it with you to other outdoor events and gatherings. If you don't have one that's foldable, you may be out of luck, but fortunately, we found one on sale at Walmart that's portable and easy to store.

The Costway 3-Piece Folding Bistro Patio Set is only $80 right now during a surprise sale. With an original price of $179, this is one deal you don't want to miss out on because, at this discounted price, it may not last long.

Costway 3-Piece Folding Bistro Patio Set, $80 (was $179) at Walmart

The beauty of a bistro set is that it's small enough to fit in any corner of your patio, but designed to encourage interaction and conversation. This lovely little table with matching chairs makes the perfect perch for catching up with a friend over coffee or sipping summertime mai tais with your better half. The chairs are made with firm yet comfortable textile fiber material to provide a cool and breathable seating experience while the tabletop is made from tempered glass for extra durability. And speaking of durability, it's all held together by weather-resistant steel frames with a foldable design that makes this the perfect seating option to take with you on the go!

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with this "adorable" patio set. One buyer who called it a "great little table and chair set" also shared that it's "super cute, sturdy, and looks just like the photo."

Another customer wrote, "love this bistro set. I have one on my small entrance porch. Love the color and size."